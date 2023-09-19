Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
La Isla Mujeres (3.45 Yarmouth)
Plenty to do on ratings but rated highly enough by Ralph Beckett to be given a Group 1 assignment on Champions Day and can take a big leap forward now upped in class.
Richard Russell
Infinite Cosmos (3.45 Yarmouth)
Freshened up after a break by Sir Michael Stoute and has worked well on the Al Bahathri of late.
Tamilla (4.55 Yarmouth)
Shaped better than the bare form when a close fourth in a steadily run similar event at Bath a fortnight ago. Races off her last winning mark and the William Haggas-trained filly should appreciate the forecast softer ground.
Paul Curtis
Born Ruler (4.50 Sandown)
Reached a new peak on the clock when scoring with something in hand over trip and track five days ago and can strike again while the iron is hot.
Dave Edwards
Smalleytime (5.30 Yamouth)
Failed to land a blow over 7f last time but shapes as though he'll be well suited by this return to 6f.
Ron Wood
Choisya (4.20 Yarmouth)
Generally very progressive this year despite a couple of blips. Travelled powerfully throughout when scoring last time at Goodwood. Up in distance but looks more than capable of defying top weight in this.
Tom Gibbings
