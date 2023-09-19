Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

La Isla Mujeres (3.45 Yarmouth)

Plenty to do on ratings but rated highly enough by Ralph Beckett to be given a Group 1 assignment on Champions Day and can take a big leap forward now upped in class.

Richard Russell

La Isla Mujeres 15:45 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap

Infinite Cosmos (3.45 Yarmouth)

Freshened up after a break by Sir Michael Stoute and has worked well on the Al Bahathri of late.

Infinite Cosmos 15:45 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Handicappers' nap

Tamilla (4.55 Yarmouth)

Shaped better than the bare form when a close fourth in a steadily run similar event at Bath a fortnight ago. Races off her last winning mark and the William Haggas-trained filly should appreciate the forecast softer ground.

Paul Curtis

Tamilla 16:55 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Born Ruler (4.50 Sandown)

Reached a new peak on the clock when scoring with something in hand over trip and track five days ago and can strike again while the iron is hot.

Dave Edwards

Born Ruler 16:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Eyecatcher

Smalleytime (5.30 Yamouth)

Failed to land a blow over 7f last time but shapes as though he'll be well suited by this return to 6f.

Ron Wood

Smalleytime 17:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Dark horse

Choisya (4.20 Yarmouth)

Generally very progressive this year despite a couple of blips. Travelled powerfully throughout when scoring last time at Goodwood. Up in distance but looks more than capable of defying top weight in this.

Tom Gibbings

Choisya 16:20 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

