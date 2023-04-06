The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips on Good Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday. . .

(1.15 Newcastle)

Splitting a pair of useful rivals on debut at Newmarket in October, Arabian Storm was an impressive winner at the second attempt over 7f at Newcastle last month. That was a slowly-run affair, but he quickened up very smartly and his pedigree does not suggest a step up to the mile will inconvenience him. He fits into the 'could be anything' category and given the form of his connections, he commands plenty of respect in this Listed contest.

(2.25 Newcastle)

Joint-highest-rated in the line-up, this should be a task that Berkshire Rocco can come through with flying colours. A conditions winner at Southwell two starts ago, he was undone by a steady gallop when doing well to finish second at Kempton last time behind Earl Of Tyrone. Earlofthecotswold should ensure a proper gallop in this contest and with Newcastle's galloping nature another positive, he can stamp his class on this field for the in-form Andrew Balding team.

(3.00 Newcastle)

There is not much to split the John and Thady Gosden-trained pair of Forest Of Dean and Harrovian, but the former is favoured on this occasion. His recent form has been patchy, but his comfortable course-and-distance win two starts back was the third-best Racing Post Rating of his career. Making his challenge up the rail likely counted against him at Lingfield last time behind Harrovian and he is yet to run a bad race at Newcastle in his career, which swings the vote into his favour.

