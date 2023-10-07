The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Uttoxeter on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

I Like To Move It (2.45 Uttoxeter)

One of the best hurdlers aside from Constitution Hill in Britain last season, the six-year-old has the build of a chaser and can make a perfect start over fences. Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, he fell short at the top-level last year but had two brilliant wins in the Greatwood Hurdle and the Kingwell Hurdle, which he scored by 17 lengths in. While his rivals are also classy, he should have too much for them and is an exciting recruit to fences.

Malystic (3.30 Kelso)

This Peter Niven-trained nine-year-old enjoyed a terrific campaign last season and looks well-treated to make a winning return in the feature 2m1f handicap chase. He managed to score three times in similar contests from seven starts last term, and culminated that with a brave win in a really competitive handicap chase at Ayr's Scottish Grand National meeting in April. He races off only 3lb higher and finished second in this last year. If he is anywhere near his best he should go close.

Methodtothemadness (4.30 Kelso)

The nine-year-old lost his way on his last two starts, but another wind operation could spark a revival in the 3m2f handicap chase. A dual winner at Musselburgh last term, he was tailed off on his last start at Perth in May, but has a fine record from a long layoff and from wind surgery. The last time he had it he struck at Bangor after 172 days off. He comes off a 143-day layoff here and is just 1lb higher than his last winning mark, while trainer Lucinda Russell is in fine form at a 29 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

