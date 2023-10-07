Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Diana Prince (5.30 Kelso)
Ran well at Worcester last time despite the trip being on the short side and this longer distance should bring out more improvement.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
The Bomber Liston (3.45 Uttoxeter)
Hasn’t taken to fences this summer but has won at this course and could prove well treated for Nicky Henderson on this switch back to hurdles.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Malystic (3.30 Kelso)
Had a terrific campaign last year and is only 3lb higher than when winning a valuable contest at the Scottish Grand National meeting in April. Finished second in this last year and can go close again.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Dripsey Moon (4.00 Kelso)
Was a dual point-to-point winner in Ireland and created a favourable impression when scoring on his hurdling debut at Perth in August. Fancied to concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Cadell (4.00 Kelso)
Makes his debut over hurdles for the powerful Lucinda Russell yard and should appreciate stepping up in trip
Kevin Riddle
Read this next:
'This would've been his early season target' - Tom Segal with two competitive chasers to back
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Uttoxeter on Sunday
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Uttoxeter Placepot picks: Tom Segal serves up his Sunday perm
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Uttoxeter on Sunday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Seven key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Uttoxeter Placepot picks: Tom Segal serves up his Sunday perm
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Uttoxeter on Sunday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Seven key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings