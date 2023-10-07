Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Diana Prince (5.30 Kelso)

Ran well at Worcester last time despite the trip being on the short side and this longer distance should bring out more improvement.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Diana Prince17:30 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Midgley Tnr: Paul Midgley

Handicappers' nap

The Bomber Liston (3.45 Uttoxeter)

Hasn’t taken to fences this summer but has won at this course and could prove well treated for Nicky Henderson on this switch back to hurdles.
Steve Mason

Silk
The Bomber Liston15:45 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

The Punt nap

Malystic (3.30 Kelso)

Had a terrific campaign last year and is only 3lb higher than when winning a valuable contest at the Scottish Grand National meeting in April. Finished second in this last year and can go close again.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Malystic15:30 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Peter Niven

Speed figures

Dripsey Moon (4.00 Kelso)

Was a dual point-to-point winner in Ireland and created a favourable impression when scoring on his hurdling debut at Perth in August. Fancied to concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Dripsey Moon16:00 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Harvey (3lb)Tnr: John C McConnell

Dark horse

Cadell (4.00 Kelso) 

Makes his debut over hurdles for the powerful Lucinda Russell yard and should appreciate stepping up in trip
Kevin Riddle

Silk
Cadell16:00 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Published on 7 October 2023Last updated 18:03, 7 October 2023
