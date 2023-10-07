Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Diana Prince (5.30 Kelso)

Ran well at Worcester last time despite the trip being on the short side and this longer distance should bring out more improvement.

Steffan Edwards

Diana Prince 17:30 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Tom Midgley Tnr: Paul Midgley

Handicappers' nap

The Bomber Liston (3.45 Uttoxeter)

Hasn’t taken to fences this summer but has won at this course and could prove well treated for Nicky Henderson on this switch back to hurdles.

Steve Mason

The Bomber Liston 15:45 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

The Punt nap

Malystic (3.30 Kelso)

Had a terrific campaign last year and is only 3lb higher than when winning a valuable contest at the Scottish Grand National meeting in April. Finished second in this last year and can go close again.

Matt Rennie

Malystic 15:30 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Peter Niven

Speed figures

Dripsey Moon (4.00 Kelso)

Was a dual point-to-point winner in Ireland and created a favourable impression when scoring on his hurdling debut at Perth in August. Fancied to concede weight all round.

Dave Edwards

Dripsey Moon 16:00 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Ben Harvey (3lb) Tnr: John C McConnell

Dark horse

Cadell (4.00 Kelso)

Makes his debut over hurdles for the powerful Lucinda Russell yard and should appreciate stepping up in trip

Kevin Riddle

Cadell 16:00 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

