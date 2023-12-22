The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Credo (1.30 Haydock)

The Anthony Honeyball-trained mare has been a solid and consistent performer for the yard since her debut in April 2021 and she has what it takes to record a seventh career win. The eight-year-old has finished inside the top three on 14 of her 17 starts under rules, seven of which have come over fences, and she does not have a lot to find on her market rival Famous Bridge, who won by a length when the pair met over course and distance last time out. Credo proved the step up in class was no issue as she recorded a career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings and she'll be suited to conditions given that she's not ground dependent. Another big run should be expected.

West Balboa (2.25 Ascot)

It's great to see veteran stars Champ, Paisley Park and Dashel Drasher contest another Grade 1, and they should all run well again, but I'm siding with the young and improving West Balboa. The Dan Skelton-trained seven-year-old has been on the upward curve for some time now, producing higher RPRs on each start, and she is due to land a big one. Although she took a step back in trip and did not face huge opposition at Aintree last time out, the daughter of Yeats showed real authority on testing ground to power clear and finish 12 lengths in front. Stamina is no issue for West Balboa as she won over this distance in superior style at Aintree last season and she has the added advantage of receiving a 7lb mares' allowance which could prove key.

Git Maker (3.00 Ascot)

Jamie Snowden has already landed one big December pot thanks to Datsalrightgino winning the Coral Gold Cup, but a second one could follow as Git Maker has the ability to scoop the Silver Cup. The seven-year-old is in the form of his life, recording a career-best effort on RPRs at Lingfield on his seasonal return, and is now seeking a four-timer for the yard. Since joining Snowden, the son of Saddler Maker has finished in the first two places in eight of his nine appearances, with six of those eight being winning performances. Regular rider Gavin Sheehan maintains his partnership with Git Maker, who will have no problem with the step up to three miles given that he won over further on two occasions at Catterick in January.

