Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Surrey Noir (9.00 Kempton)

Unexposed sort for Charlie Fellowes who ran his best race yet when second over course and distance last time, deserving extra credit for faring best of those held up. Can go one better under jockey James Doyle.

Matt Gardner

Surrey Noir 21:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Eyecatcher

Bright Dick (5.15 Gowran Park)

Yet to win in 12 starts but has some fair form to his name this year and is 3lb lower than when an unlucky sixth of 17 two starts ago. Can finally get off the mark for Luke Comer.

Marcus Buckland

Bright Dick 17:15 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Luke Comer

The Punt nap

Regal Envoy (2.15 Bath)

Has form figures of 112 at Bath and is 4lb better off than when finishing a close second to the reopposing Connie’s Rose on his last appearance at the track.

Lee Sharp

Regal Envoy 14:15 Bath View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: William Knight

Speed figures

Unlimited (8.00 Kempton)

Scored convincingly at Newbury eight days ago and can make short work of his penalty.

Dave Edwards

Unlimited 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Lion Kingdom (8.00 Kempton)

Put a line through his last run where he finished ninth on unfavoured soft ground at Newbury. Should improve now returning to the all-weather as his sole win came at Wolverhampton last season.

Sam Hardy

Lion Kingdom 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Fanshawe

Newmarket nap

Churchill Rose (1.30 Southwell)

Was given a good ride by Kieran Shoemark to collect at Yarmouth last time and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri gallop.

David Milnes

Churchill Rose 13:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's action

