The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Doomsday (3.25 Catterick)

Doomsday looked much improved after coming back from a short break last time. The addition of cheekpieces seemed to do the trick as he seemed a lot more settled, leading most of the way, and he was only narrowly denied the victory. The quick turnaround seems to suggest that he might be peaking now. He won a handicap at Catterick over course and distance last year and everything points to a strong showing here.

Seendid (7.40 Ripon)

Seendid found his last outing a bit too much of a test and made very little impression. However, there were some very good horses in that race and this contest may be a bit more of his level. He has shown he has some ability, making all to win a novice race at Newmarket in June. His pedigree suggests the step up in trip should not be too much of an issue and, now in calmer waters, he should go well.

Born Ruler (8.50 Chelmsford)

Born Ruler disappointed slightly last time, running no sort of race and his trainer reporting that he did not handle the sharp track. However, he did win at Wolverhampton at the beginning of the year in impressive fashion, so his last outing can be forgiven. He has been gelded since that run and is stepping up in trip, which he has been crying out for, and a return to winning ways could be on the cards.

