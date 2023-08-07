Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Dasho Lennie (7.40 Ripon)

Has been performing consistently all year and has a big chance if repeating time figure clocked at Newbury last time.

Craig Thake

Dasho Lennie 19:40 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: S Woods

The Punt nap

Doomsday (3.25 Catterick)

Trained by Liam Bailey, he looked much improved after coming back from a short break with the addition of cheekpieces seeming to do the trick. He won over course and distance last year and the quick turnaround suggests he might be peaking now.

Laurence Morter

Doomsday 15:25 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Liam Bailey

Eyecatcher

Baileys Khelstar (7.40 Ripon)

Charlie Johnston's gelding was beaten a head off this mark over 1m6f at Yarmouth last week, despite slipping and stumbling on the bend. A winner over this shorter trip last month, he's sure to go well.

Marcus Buckland

Baileys Khelstar 19:40 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Handicappers' nap

Golden Gal (5.45 Catterick)

Course regular for trainer Ollie Pears. Looked back to her best when taking advantage of a reduced mark at Beverley last time, and can follow up with a 4lb rise looking fair.

Matt Gardner

Golden Gal 17:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell (3lb) Tnr: Ollie Pears

Dark horse

Yazaman (4.35 Catterick)

Yet to add to his win on debut in 2020 but has shaped with promise on a number of starts this season. Will be suited by stepping back up to 6f on slow ground with a strong pace to aim at.

Jake Aldrich

Yazaman 16:35 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Paul Midgley

Newmarket nap

Golden Shot (2.35 Ffos Las)

Fancied to provide former trainer Declan Daly's son Tom with a win on his first ride for his boss Sir Mark Prescott after a close second at York last time.

David Milnes

Golden Shot 14:35 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Mr Frederick Daly (7lb) Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

Read these next:

'This colt has the potential to rate much higher' - Robbie Wilders returns with three selections

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.