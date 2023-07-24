The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Southwell and Chelmsford on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday...

Manimole (3.55 Southwell)

She has been consistent this summer, picking up her first win two starts ago and going close to backing that up last time out. She was unlucky to bump into the interesting Police Academy on that occasion. It is a quick turnaround for the six-year-old, but she has plenty of stamina and could be suited by this step back up in trip. Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies combine for a 21 per cent strike-rate at this course and she is their only runner on the card.

Never This Way (7.20 Chelmsford)

He looks to have found the five furlongs at Windsor and Bath a bit on the sharp side so a return to six furlongs is interesting as his pedigree suggests this is his optimum trip. He showed some promise over six furlongs on his racecourse debut at Kempton which he can use to his advantage here. He is making his handicapping debut and he should go well.

High Court Judge (8.50 Chelmsford)

He has had a torrid time recently so it is interesting to see him back on the all-weather over a mile which is arguably his best surface and trip combination, as seen at the beginning of the year with successive wins including over course and distance. The application of a first-time tongue-tie and cheekpieces is intriguing as he does have a tendency to lose focus, so hopefully this will help sharpen him up. He is back on the same mark as when he won at Kempton in March and could bounce back here.

