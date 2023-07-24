Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Torvar (4.15 Musselburgh)

Trainer David O'Meara's excellent July can continue courtesy of this nursery debutant, who is expected to make the most of his draw under Daniel Tudhope.

Mark Brown

Torvar 16:15 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

High Court Judge (8.50 Chelmsford)

It is interesting to see him back on the all-weather over a mile as he had successive wins including over course and distance earlier in the year. He's on the same mark as when he won at Kempton in March and could bounce back here.

Laurence Morter

High Court Judge 20:50 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Henry Spiller

Handicappers' nap

Tarbaan (7.50 Chelmsford)

Course-and-distance winner off 2lb higher last winter, and ran well in defeat off higher marks on the all-weather subsequently. Looked on the way back re-equipped with this headgear combo at Haydock last time and can get back to winning ways under Tom Marquand (2-8 this year for Amy Murphy).

Paul Curtis

Tarbaan 19:50 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Amy Murphy

Speed figures

Revolucion (7.20 Chelmsford)

Some pretty solid efforts in nurseries last autumn and a repeat of the time clocked at Lingfield would give him a major chance here.

Craig Thake

Revolucion 19:20 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Joseph Parr

Newmarket nap

Commander Of Life (6.50 Chelmsford)

Ran into the useful El Bodon when runner-up at Lingfield last time and the Sean Woods-trained youngster has since impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Commander Of Life 18:50 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: S Woods

Dark horse

Murbih (8.00 Wolverhampton)

His best efforts have come at Wolverhampton including two wins in the past year. He was unlucky here last week in a similar event and should go close from a dangerous handicap mark.

Rob Sutton

Murbih 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Antony Brittain

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

