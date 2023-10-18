The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Brighton and Chelmsford on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Silver Bubble (3.55 Brighton)

I'd been waiting all year for Gay Kelleway to send Silver Bubble to Brighton, so it was disappointing to see her finish only sixth nine days ago, but she is still very well handicapped and I'm happy to go in again. Last year Silver Bubble made half of her ten starts at the Sussex venue, winning four times including twice over this trip, while she finished third on the other occasion. The latest victory was achieved off a mark of 57 last October, and she arrives here 8lb lower after a string of largely poor efforts on the all-weather and at Bath. It's very easy to forgive those runs considering her record at Brighton stands at 4-7 (including two thirds) as opposed to 0-26 elsewhere, and the ground may have been too quick for her last time (she was also slowly away in a race where the pace held up).

Whip Cracker (5.00 Chelmsford)

After a superb effort on his debut at Newmarket last month, Whip Cracker looks the obvious choice to go one better in the opening novice. He finished just three-quarters of a length behind the odds-on favourite Broadway Act, who had already shown good form in finishing second to subsequent Group 2 Royal Lodge fourth Macduff, while fourth-placed Psalm went very close next time out, so the form has a strong look. Oisin Murphy is on board again and the pair should win.

Dresden Green (5.30 Chelmsford)

His career-best Racing Post Rating was achieved in a 7f maiden on Lingfield's Polytrack last year, when he stayed on strongly for third after being denied a clear run, and the winner has gone on to much better things (now rated 92). He still hasn't won in 17 starts and has largely disappointed since, but it was no surprise to see an improved performance returned to that surface for the first time at Chelmsford two weeks ago, where he travelled well for a long way but looked outpaced in the straight. That was over 6f, so the extra furlong here looks an obvious plus, and if the first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect, he can break his maiden for Ruth Carr.

