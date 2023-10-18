Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Gherkin (1.35 Brighton)
Ran his best race this year under Hollie Doyle when runner-up to a subsequent winner at Bath in August. This course-and-distance winner is now 2lb lower and his career-best form came on soft ground, so worsening conditions shouldn't be an inconvenience.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Tradesman (7.30 Chelmsford)
Won with more in hand than the winning margin suggests last time and with the David Simcock yard in good form, he can defy a 4lb rise.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Dresden Green (5.30 Chelmsford)
Career-best Racing Post Rating was achieved in a 7f maiden on Lingfield's Polytrack last year, so it was no surprise to see an improved performance returned to that surface for the first time at Chelmsford two weeks ago. That was over 6f, but the extra furlong here should be beneficial and he can break his maiden for Ruth Carr.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Pleasant Man (2.35 Wincanton)
Has won three times on the Flat but has yet to score over hurdles, finishing runner-up on three occasions. He can break his duck in that sphere.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Macs Dilemma (4.30 Brighton)
Hollie Doyle has a 50 per cent strike-rate when aboard the gelding, including scoring off just 1lb lower earlier in the year. This appears calmer waters than the Newmarket Class 4 contested last time.
Simon Giles
Newmarket nap
Tradesman (7.30 Chelmsford)
Well drawn and fancied to improve strong track record after his course-and-distance win here a fortnight ago.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
'He clearly enjoys a bit of cut and that can give him the edge' - James Hill with three selections for Thursday
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Brighton and Chelmsford on Thursday
