Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Gherkin (1.35 Brighton)

Ran his best race this year under Hollie Doyle when runner-up to a subsequent winner at Bath in August. This course-and-distance winner is now 2lb lower and his career-best form came on soft ground, so worsening conditions shouldn't be an inconvenience.

Paul Curtis

Gherkin 13:35 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Stuart Kittow

Eyecatcher

Tradesman (7.30 Chelmsford)

Won with more in hand than the winning margin suggests last time and with the David Simcock yard in good form, he can defy a 4lb rise.

Steffan Edwards

Tradesman 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

The Punt nap

Dresden Green (5.30 Chelmsford)

Career-best Racing Post Rating was achieved in a 7f maiden on Lingfield's Polytrack last year, so it was no surprise to see an improved performance returned to that surface for the first time at Chelmsford two weeks ago. That was over 6f, but the extra furlong here should be beneficial and he can break his maiden for Ruth Carr.

Harry Wilson

Dresden Green 17:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Speed figures

Pleasant Man (2.35 Wincanton)

Has won three times on the Flat but has yet to score over hurdles, finishing runner-up on three occasions. He can break his duck in that sphere.

Dave Edwards

Pleasant Man 14:35 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Macs Dilemma (4.30 Brighton)

Hollie Doyle has a 50 per cent strike-rate when aboard the gelding, including scoring off just 1lb lower earlier in the year. This appears calmer waters than the Newmarket Class 4 contested last time.

Simon Giles

Macs Dilemma 16:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John O'Shea

Newmarket nap

Tradesman (7.30 Chelmsford)

Well drawn and fancied to improve strong track record after his course-and-distance win here a fortnight ago.

David Milnes

Tradesman 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

