The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Aintree on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Celebre D'Allen (1.25 Aintree)

On the strength of his form in France, it's fair to say that Celebre D'Allen looks well handicapped of a mark of 130, especially as he got the better of Wishing And Hoping on his first British chase start off 5lb higher in February last year. He was then a staying on fifth in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival before his form started to tail off. His best effort since came when upped to 3m at Sandown, where he travelled strongly but hung when asked to make his challenge. He long shaped as though a staying trip would suit and I'm willing to give him another shot here. He's better on a left-handed track, which he gets here, and the capable Elizabeth Gale's 10lb claim is a bonus.

Lac De Constance (3.10 Aintree)

Lac De Constance looked a smart prospect when winning all three of his hurdles starts, including beating Grade 2 Aintree bumper runner-up Peking Rose in a Listed contest. He looked set to take high order among the chasers when putting 20 lengths between himself and subsequent Grade 2 handicap winner Hudson De Grugy on his debut over fences but an unseat when reaching for a fence in the Grade 2 Wayward Lad seemed to knock his confidence, as he produced three lack-lusture performances afterwards. He returns to hurdling after a 213-day break and wind surgery, and has so much scope to improve over the smaller obstacles He's won from breaks of 271 and 253 days before, and after wind surgery, and I'd be disappointed if he wasn't better than a mark of 138.

Pembroke (3.45 Aintree)

It could be a day to remember for Dan and Harry Skelton, whose Grade 1 winner My Drogo returns in the Old Roan earlier on the card, as Pembroke looks primed to go well in the novice handicap chase. Runner-up in the Grade 2 Classic Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in January, he disappointed when joint-favourite for the County Hurdle at the festival on his next start, but proved that to be all wrong when fifth in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree. He returned from wind surgery and a 177-day break with a fine effort on chasing debut at Uttoxeter, suggesting he would benefit for the run. He's open to untold improvement in this sphere and he should rate a lot higher than this mark of 135.

Read these next:

'The forecast overnight rain holds no fears' - Graeme Rodway with two wise wagers on Sunday

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.