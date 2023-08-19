The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Southwell on Sunday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday...

Beast Of Burden (3.05 Southwell)

Didn't show anything at triple-figure odds in four novices, but she left all that firmly behind her when strong at the finish to land a 6f handicap at Newcastle in May. She couldn't replicate that when tackling turf next time, but she was far from disgraced, while the big step up to a mile clearly didn't suit last time. Beast Of Burden returns to 6f on the all-weather and drops into a 0-50 for the first time. She's the highest-rated runner in the field and should appreciate the surface.

Another Gift (3.40 Southwell)

A 6lb penalty for an impressive success last time shouldn't stop Another Gift from going in again. She'd shown promise in four novices before producing a massive career best on her nursery debut at Windsor, storming clear of the field to win by four and a quarter lengths. She faces some unexposed rivals here, but she was clearly ahead of her mark and gets the services of Hollie Doyle.

Artisan Dancer (5.40 Southwell)

Has largely disappointed in eight starts, seven of which have come on turf, but he produced a massive career best when losing out by just a head over this course and distance in March. That was a big improvement for his first go in a handicap and although the form of that hasn't really worked out, he is now 9lb lower and the return to the all-weather can see him notch a first win for Charlie Johnston.

