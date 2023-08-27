The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Southwell on bank holiday Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Superposition (3.45 Southwell)

The son of Sea The Stars was a big eyecatcher on his debut at Newmarket, staying on takingly for fifth having been short of room and then denied a clear run in the closing stages. He was due to line up in the valuable Convivial maiden at York's Ebor meeting but was withdrawn due to the ground and this looks a far easier assignment for Superposition, who also holds an entry for the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes next month.

The Waiting Game (4.25 Southwell)

Jack Jones' four-year-old has been a revelation since dropping to 6f and can complete a 16-day hat-trick here. She was tried at various trips between 7f-1m2f before coming into her own when sent sprinting, winning both a classified event and a handicap at Chelmsford by over three lengths. A 5lb penalty for that comfortable success last time shouldn't stop her from going in again.

Fox Flame (5.32 Southwell)

Having run her best race on turf last time in a first-time visor, which is retained here, there should be plenty of hope for Fox Flame now returned to the all-weather. She improved massively for the step up to 1m4f when winning a Wolverhampton handicap by six lengths and then went down by just a head over this course and distance. A few poor efforts on turf followed, alongside some promising ones on the all-weather, and she is now 2lb lower than for that sole visit to this track. Jack Mitchell, who is 3-7 at Southwell this year, is back on board for the first time since partnering her to her only victory.

