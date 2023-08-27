Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Secret Bid (2.50 Chepstow)

The Archie Watson-trained colt travelled like the winner for a long way on his debut at Kempton earlier this month and could take some stopping on this switch to turf.

Marcus Buckland

Secret Bid 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Archie Watson

Handicappers' nap

Isla Kai (4.10 Ripon)

The Nigel Tinkler-trained gelding won off a 1lb higher mark on his only visit to this track in April. Looked back in top form when third in a more competitive race at Newbury last time.

Matt Gardner

Isla Kai 16:10 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

The Punt nap

Fox Flame (5.32 Southwell)

The Charlie Johnston-trained filly returns to the all-weather off 2lb lower than when beaten a head here in April on her only course visit. Jack Mitchell, who is 3-7 at Southwell this year, is back on board for the first time since partnering this filly to her sole victory.

Harry Wilson

Fox Flame 17:32 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket nap

Superposition (3.45 Southwell)

The son of Sea The Stars ran a great debut when fifth on the July course and has since worked nicely on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

Superposition 15:45 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Speed figures

Marlay Park (3.05 Epsom)

Has put up all his best speed performances over 7f around his local track and is back down to the same mark as last victory.

Craig Thake

Marlay Park 15:05 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: Jim Boyle

Dark horse

Boann (2.35 Southwell)

Failed to live up to strong market expectations on her debut when trailing in last home but showed more last time out despite being slowly away. Needs to step up on those two efforts but it's still early days and switch to the all-weather might provide improvement required.

Tom Gibbings

Boann 14:35 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

