Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Secret Bid (2.50 Chepstow)
The Archie Watson-trained colt travelled like the winner for a long way on his debut at Kempton earlier this month and could take some stopping on this switch to turf.
Marcus Buckland
Isla Kai (4.10 Ripon)
The Nigel Tinkler-trained gelding won off a 1lb higher mark on his only visit to this track in April. Looked back in top form when third in a more competitive race at Newbury last time.
Matt Gardner
Fox Flame (5.32 Southwell)
The Charlie Johnston-trained filly returns to the all-weather off 2lb lower than when beaten a head here in April on her only course visit. Jack Mitchell, who is 3-7 at Southwell this year, is back on board for the first time since partnering this filly to her sole victory.
Harry Wilson
Superposition (3.45 Southwell)
The son of Sea The Stars ran a great debut when fifth on the July course and has since worked nicely on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Marlay Park (3.05 Epsom)
Has put up all his best speed performances over 7f around his local track and is back down to the same mark as last victory.
Craig Thake
Boann (2.35 Southwell)
Failed to live up to strong market expectations on her debut when trailing in last home but showed more last time out despite being slowly away. Needs to step up on those two efforts but it's still early days and switch to the all-weather might provide improvement required.
Tom Gibbings
