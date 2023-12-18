The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Fakenham and Wincanton

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Bennettsbridge (12.10 Fakenham)

Hailing from a stable in form which also does well at the course, Bennettsbridge can make a winning start over hurdles for Olly Murphy after three runs in Irish point-to-points. Having unseated when hampered two-out on his debut, he then chased home Champagne Twist (subsequently fourth behind Beat The Bat at Ascot) at Quakerstown. That is arguably the best of his point form and a reproduction of that should make him very competitive here.

Filanderer (12.50 Wincanton)

A chance is taken with Filanderer who didn’t show a great deal after a 185-day break at Exeter last month, but the market expected better and he wasn’t persevered with when his chance had gone. His previous fourth at Ffos Las behind Double Click under 11st 12lb was a decent effort with the second and third both having won since. He gets in here with a feather weight on his chasing debut and could take advantage receiving nearly two stone from Chepstow faller Libberty Hunter.

Dartmoor Pirate (2.20 Wincanton)

Has had two runs in bumpers, finishing seventh on both occasions, but has shown promise and can improve now going over hurdles. His debut in March was in the Goffs Bumper at Newbury when in midfield behind impressive stablemate Crest Of Glory. However, he did finish half a length in front of subsequent triple scorer Norman Fletcher. Not seen again until October when never threatening behind Captain Bellamy at Chepstow, he finished his race off well that day and should be sharper for it now.

