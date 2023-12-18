Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Javert Allen (3.20 Wincanton)

The Jane Williams-trained four-year-old looked an improved performer when chasing home subsequent winner Moveit Like Minnie at Ludlow and should make a bold bid to go one better.

Steve Mason

Javert Allen 15:20 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

The Punt nap

Bennettsbridge (12.10 Fakenham)

Has shown enough in three Irish point-to-point starts to be very competitive here, with the pick of his form arguably when chasing home Champagne Twist (subsequently fourth behind Beat The Bat at Ascot) at Quakerstown. The Olly Murphy yard are in form and do well at this course.

David Dennett

Bennettsbridge 12:10 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Speed figures

Soldier Of Destiny (2.00 Catterick)

Would be a certainty if reproducing his chase speed figures but even his best over hurdles should be enough in this contest.

Craig Thake



Soldier Of Destiny 14:00 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Eyecatcher

Out Of Focus (3.20 Wincanton)

The Evan Williams-trained gelding put in some good late work to finish second on his handicap debut at Ffos Las and he must go well off the same mark.

Marcus Buckland

Out Of Focus 15:20 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: Evan Williams

Dark horse

Not Too Real Bad (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Carries a good record on an artificial surface in Ireland and is potentially well handicapped from 9lb below her last winning mark as she makes her debut for an in-form yard.

Jake Aldrich

Not Too Real Bad 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

West Country nap

Head And Heart (12.20 Wincanton)

Won impressively at Huntingdon, a similar flat right-handed track, off only 3lb less last season. This strong stayer will be suited by forecast rain.

James Stevens

Head And Heart 12:20 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Elizabeth Gale (10lb) Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

