Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Javert Allen (3.20 Wincanton)
The Jane Williams-trained four-year-old looked an improved performer when chasing home subsequent winner Moveit Like Minnie at Ludlow and should make a bold bid to go one better.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Bennettsbridge (12.10 Fakenham)
Has shown enough in three Irish point-to-point starts to be very competitive here, with the pick of his form arguably when chasing home Champagne Twist (subsequently fourth behind Beat The Bat at Ascot) at Quakerstown. The Olly Murphy yard are in form and do well at this course.
David Dennett
Speed figures
Soldier Of Destiny (2.00 Catterick)
Would be a certainty if reproducing his chase speed figures but even his best over hurdles should be enough in this contest.
Craig Thake
Eyecatcher
Out Of Focus (3.20 Wincanton)
The Evan Williams-trained gelding put in some good late work to finish second on his handicap debut at Ffos Las and he must go well off the same mark.
Marcus Buckland
Dark horse
Not Too Real Bad (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Carries a good record on an artificial surface in Ireland and is potentially well handicapped from 9lb below her last winning mark as she makes her debut for an in-form yard.
Jake Aldrich
West Country nap
Head And Heart (12.20 Wincanton)
Won impressively at Huntingdon, a similar flat right-handed track, off only 3lb less last season. This strong stayer will be suited by forecast rain.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
