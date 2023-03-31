The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

(2.17 Stratford)

Not the most straightforward type as he demonstrated when playing up in the preliminaries of the Triumph Hurdle before being pulled up by Niall Houlihan after the second-last. It was the second time that Gary Moore’s four-year-old had forfeited any chance in a Cheltenham graded contest, having faded to finish sixth after pulling hard throughout under Jamie Moore on Trials day. However, Jupiter Du Gite has to be of interest as he contests a much weaker event and gets weight all round here. The form of his wide-margin British debut success at Newbury on New Year’s Eve has been well advertised since. Klitschko, 15 lengths behind in second, as well as Jupiter Du Gite’s stablemate Inneston who was beaten 23 lengths in third, have both won subsequently. The fifth and the seventh have recorded back-to-back victories after being thrashed by Jupiter Du Gite. It is also worth noting that the sixth, Palace Boy, had beaten the early favourite for this Stratford novice hurdle, Beau Balko, on his previous start before trailing Jupiter Du Gite by 34 lengths. If Houlihan can curb the enthusiasm of his mount during the early stages, Jupiter Du Gite should get back to winning ways.

(3.27 Stratford)

Boasts form figures of 1242 at Stratford and could make his presence felt now in selling company after finding proper handicaps a little too testing at the age of 11. Although well beaten on all five starts since his second here in August, those efforts have included a decent race at Cheltenham won by the 144-rated Annual Invictus and a Catterick event won by subsequent Pertemps qualifier scorer Johnson's Blue. Forecast is now off a 34lb lower mark than his last success (a handicap chase here in May 2021) when taking into account the 10lb claim of conditional Harry Atkins, and as long as the 2m2½f trip is not too sharp, Martin Keighley's veteran should be competitive.

(4.10 Doncaster)

Ended his juvenile campaign with two excellent efforts, when second to subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus in the Autumn Stakes before finishing fifth in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy over this course and distance. The depth of that race has been boosted plenty of times since with the winner, Luxembourg, going on to take the Irish Champion Stakes, while Queen Elizabeth II Stakes scorer Bayside Boy was less than a length ahead of Imperial Fighter in third. The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old was far from disgraced in his Classic year last season, having been third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas before failing to see out the extra two and a half furlongs on soft ground in the Prix du Jockey Club. The emphasis was obviously on stamina on that occasion which was emphasised when the winner, Vadeni, went on to finish an excellent second in Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Imperial Fighter drops significantly in grade from those two top-level contests and provided he doesn’t need the run on his first start for 300 days and since being gelded, he should be very hard to beat. Andrea Atzeni partners Imperial Fighter for the first time, but the jockey is no stranger to success in this Listed event, having ridden two of the last four winners.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.