Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Sharvara (6.30 Chelmsford)

Ran on from an unpromising position last time and can build on that now.
Ron Wood

Silk
Sharvara18:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Archie Watson

Handicappers' nap

Dedanser (4.02 Stratford)

Well treated on the pick of last season's form and has shown signs of a revival since fitted with blinkers for his last couple of runs.
Steve Mason

Silk
Dedanser16:02 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: William Maggs (10lb)Tnr: Donald McCain

The Punt nap

Imperial Fighter (4.10 Doncaster)

Third in a Group 1 on his penultimate start and should relish this significant drop in grade now back at his optimum trip.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Imperial Fighter16:10 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Speed figures

Atrium (3.35 Doncaster)

Ran a career-best over trip and track in September. Should find conditions to his liking and has hat-trick prospects.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Atrium15:35 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Dark Horse

King's Lynn (3.00 Doncaster)

Boasts a solid record at Doncaster including success over this trip on soft ground in the Listed Wentworth Stakes. Should have the ability to be involved if race-fit.
Sam Hardy

West Country

Last Quarter (4.30 Uttoxeter)

Handles this ground well and only narrowly beaten in a similar contest last time out. Could still be progressive.
James Stevens

Silk
Last Quarter16:30 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read these next:

'This has been the target' - Paul Kealy with six selections at Doncaster's turf season opener  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster 

'He absolutely relishes testing ground' - going the main guiding factor for Tom Segal's four tips on Saturday  

Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 19:17, 31 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
