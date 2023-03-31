Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

(6.30 Chelmsford)

Ran on from an unpromising position last time and can build on that now.

Ron Wood

Sharvara 18:30 Chelmsford (A.W)

Handicappers' nap

(4.02 Stratford)

Well treated on the pick of last season's form and has shown signs of a revival since fitted with blinkers for his last couple of runs.

Steve Mason

Dedanser 16:02 Stratford

The Punt nap

(4.10 Doncaster)

Third in a Group 1 on his penultimate start and should relish this significant drop in grade now back at his optimum trip.

Charlie Huggins

Imperial Fighter 16:10 Doncaster

Speed figures

(3.35 Doncaster)

Ran a career-best over trip and track in September. Should find conditions to his liking and has hat-trick prospects.

Dave Edwards

Atrium 15:35 Doncaster

Dark Horse

(3.00 Doncaster)

Boasts a solid record at Doncaster including success over this trip on soft ground in the Listed Wentworth Stakes. Should have the ability to be involved if race-fit.

Sam Hardy

West Country

(4.30 Uttoxeter)

Handles this ground well and only narrowly beaten in a similar contest last time out. Could still be progressive.

James Stevens

Last Quarter 16:30 Uttoxeter

