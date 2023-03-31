Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Sharvara (6.30 Chelmsford)
Ran on from an unpromising position last time and can build on that now.
Ron Wood
Handicappers' nap
Dedanser (4.02 Stratford)
Well treated on the pick of last season's form and has shown signs of a revival since fitted with blinkers for his last couple of runs.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Imperial Fighter (4.10 Doncaster)
Third in a Group 1 on his penultimate start and should relish this significant drop in grade now back at his optimum trip.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Atrium (3.35 Doncaster)
Ran a career-best over trip and track in September. Should find conditions to his liking and has hat-trick prospects.
Dave Edwards
Dark Horse
King's Lynn (3.00 Doncaster)
Boasts a solid record at Doncaster including success over this trip on soft ground in the Listed Wentworth Stakes. Should have the ability to be involved if race-fit.
Sam Hardy
West Country
Last Quarter (4.30 Uttoxeter)
Handles this ground well and only narrowly beaten in a similar contest last time out. Could still be progressive.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
'This has been the target' - Paul Kealy with six selections at Doncaster's turf season opener
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster
'He absolutely relishes testing ground' - going the main guiding factor for Tom Segal's four tips on Saturday
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.