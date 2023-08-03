The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Nostrum (2.25 Goodwood)

Group 3 winner as a juvenile last season and was impressive when making a successful reappearance in Listed company at Newmarket's July meeting. Nostrum was well backed on what his first start since finishing third in the Dewhurst and relished to step up to the mile to score on his first run for 278 days. New Endeavour was more than five lengths behind Nostrum in third off level weights, having been beaten half a length when conceding 1lb to Docklands in the Britannia on his previous start. Docklands is closest to Nostrum in the betting for this Group 3 but the Royal Ascot winner could find it difficult to follow up on the basis of the New Endeavour formline. Sir Michael Stoute has won this race a record six times and Nostrum can enhance the trainer's excellent record.

Highfield Princess (3.35 Goodwood)

Three-time Group 1 winner who is the class act in the line-up with her ten rivals yet to record a top-level success. John Quinn's mare has not won in 2023 but has placed on all three of her starts, the last two of which came at Royal Ascot. Highfield Princess was beaten a length by Bradsell in the King's Stand before finishing third in the Jubilee and a reproduction of those efforts should result in her getting back to winning ways against weaker opposition. Highfield Princess was third in the Oak Tree at this meeting in 2021 on her only previous visit to Goodwood but is a different prospect entirely now having demonstrated her versatility last season with four Group successes, each at different tracks and on different going descriptions. It took four starts for Highfield Princess to record her first success last year and she can repeat that feat here.

Hamish (4.10 Goodwood)

Rated upwards of 9lb clear of his six rivals and is a proven performer at this level, most notably when beating King George winner Hukum in the 2021 September Stakes. Hamish had been due to run in the King George last Saturday, but was taken out of the Ascot Group 1 due to unsuitable ground and that could work in his favour. The William Haggas-trained seven-year-old has won five of his six starts at Group 3 level and can follow up victories in the Ormonde and Silver Cup to make it 3-3 this season. Hamish chased home four-time Group 1 winner Kyprios in last season's Irish St Leger so should be more than capable of conceding weight all round here.

Read this next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood on Friday

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.