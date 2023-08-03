Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood on Friday

Tacarib Bay

3.00 Goodwood

Richard Hannon's ground-versatile four-year-old was a closing fifth in a 7f handicap at this meeting last year off a mark of 106 and was third in the Balmoral on Champions Day at Ascot off 104, so there's no doubt he can be competitive off 1lb lower now, and following two below-par turf runs in the spring, he ran a blinder in the International on Saturday at Ascot.

He may have been only sixth of the 25 runners, but tells only half the story because he was first home in his group on the far side and won his race by more than two lengths, with his victims being two horses with very good Ascot form (Montassib and last year's winner Fresh).

Tacarib Bay is returning quickly, but he ran right up to form when second in a Group 3 at Haydock last season following a similarly short gap between runs, and more of a worry is that's he's going to have to do it the hard way if missing the break, which he does quite often.

There can be a mad rush to the bend, though, and hopefully this will be one of those days when the pace collapses.

Tacarib Bay 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

