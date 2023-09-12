The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Buccabay (4.00 Bath)

Eve Johnson Houghton's gelding contested handicaps won by Shaquille and Quinault early doors but now looks ready to add to his Ascot maiden success thanks to intervention from the handicapper. He drops in grade having not been beaten far of late and has shaped as if this intermediate trip will be right up his street. None of his rivals made the frame last time and, in short, this looks a golden opportunity.

Wizarding (5.10 Bath)

Heather Main's bottomweight has saved his best for the all-weather but there were signs over track and trip two runs ago that a first turf win may be around the corner. Forcing tactics were surely overdone as although the winner sat second, he was four lengths adrift of Wizarding at one point. The selection did well to hang on for fourth and a keeping-on third over a furlong shorter at Southwell last week bodes well for this.

Hat Toss (6.45 Southwell)

Transformed by a switch to David Loughnane and the ex-Irish three-year-old could bag team Ireland a vital win. He's yet to really let down his new yard and a ready win at Sandown in June reads particularly well. The second was bidding for a hat-trick and won next time while the fifth (twice), sixth, eighth and ninth (twice) have hit the target since. Our pick has likely been kept back for this after going so close in Race 18 of Racing League last time.

