TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Buccabay (4.00 Bath)

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained three-year-old contested handicaps won by Shaquille and Quinault in May and June, and should be highly competitive in this Class 5 with the intermediate trip likely to suit.
Andrew Cooper

Silk
Buccabay16:00 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Eyecatcher

Cinnodin (7.45 Southwell)

Progressive young stayer for trainer Richard Hughes who gets to run off a feather weight with cheekpieces added.
Mark Brown

Silk
Cinnodin19:45 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Sheehy (3lb)Tnr: Richard Hughes

Speed figures

Imperial Dream (6.15 Southwell)

Not penalised for last week's fluent Chepstow success and a quick double could be in the offing.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Imperial Dream18:15 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Handicappers' nap

Nordic Passage (7.15 Southwell)

Looked back to best when winning a similar race at Newcastle last time for trainer Johnny Levins. Up 6lb but still well-in on old form so can go in again under rider Daniel Muscutt.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Nordic Passage19:15 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: J F Levins

Newmarket nap

Cracksking (8.00 Kempton)

Ran well when fourth in a hot handicap at Newbury last time and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes

Silk
Cracksking20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Prince Escalus (4.10 Uttoxeter)

A 141-rated chaser last season, he is potentially well handicapped on his return to hurdling on a mark of 132. The stable have been knocking on the door of late with three horses finishing runner-up from their last six runners.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Prince Escalus16:10 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Our red-hot Wednesday tipster returns after advising 15-2 and 9-2 winners in his last Racing League column  

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Published on 12 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 12 September 2023
