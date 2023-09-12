Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Buccabay (4.00 Bath)
The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained three-year-old contested handicaps won by Shaquille and Quinault in May and June, and should be highly competitive in this Class 5 with the intermediate trip likely to suit.
Andrew Cooper
Cinnodin (7.45 Southwell)
Progressive young stayer for trainer Richard Hughes who gets to run off a feather weight with cheekpieces added.
Mark Brown
Imperial Dream (6.15 Southwell)
Not penalised for last week's fluent Chepstow success and a quick double could be in the offing.
Dave Edwards
Nordic Passage (7.15 Southwell)
Looked back to best when winning a similar race at Newcastle last time for trainer Johnny Levins. Up 6lb but still well-in on old form so can go in again under rider Daniel Muscutt.
Matt Gardner
Cracksking (8.00 Kempton)
Ran well when fourth in a hot handicap at Newbury last time and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Prince Escalus (4.10 Uttoxeter)
A 141-rated chaser last season, he is potentially well handicapped on his return to hurdling on a mark of 132. The stable have been knocking on the door of late with three horses finishing runner-up from their last six runners.
Sam Hardy
