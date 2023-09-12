Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Buccabay (4.00 Bath)

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained three-year-old contested handicaps won by Shaquille and Quinault in May and June, and should be highly competitive in this Class 5 with the intermediate trip likely to suit.

Andrew Cooper

Buccabay 16:00 Bath View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Eyecatcher

Cinnodin (7.45 Southwell)

Progressive young stayer for trainer Richard Hughes who gets to run off a feather weight with cheekpieces added.

Mark Brown

Cinnodin 19:45 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Danny Sheehy (3lb) Tnr: Richard Hughes

Speed figures

Imperial Dream (6.15 Southwell)

Not penalised for last week's fluent Chepstow success and a quick double could be in the offing.

Dave Edwards

Imperial Dream 18:15 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Handicappers' nap

Nordic Passage (7.15 Southwell)

Looked back to best when winning a similar race at Newcastle last time for trainer Johnny Levins. Up 6lb but still well-in on old form so can go in again under rider Daniel Muscutt.

Matt Gardner

Nordic Passage 19:15 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: J F Levins

Newmarket nap

Cracksking (8.00 Kempton)

Ran well when fourth in a hot handicap at Newbury last time and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Cracksking 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Prince Escalus (4.10 Uttoxeter)

A 141-rated chaser last season, he is potentially well handicapped on his return to hurdling on a mark of 132. The stable have been knocking on the door of late with three horses finishing runner-up from their last six runners.

Sam Hardy

Prince Escalus 16:10 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

