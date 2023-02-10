Shane Ketteridge's horse racing tips at Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita on Saturday

Yes I Am Free

10.06pm Gulfstream Park

1pt win

Satin Doll

12.38am Santa Anita

1pt each-way

The Turf Sprint Stakes at Gulfstream Park features a field of ten older horses who go to post for a purse of $125,000 and you should look no further than last year's winner , who has been drawn in a perfect spot in stall five.

Laura Cazares's admirable seven-year-old has won ten from 24 lifetime starts with nine of those coming here and on the West course, so he knows where the winning line is in Florida.

Last season he was an easy winner of this race, albeit against a much smaller field, but he did it well. He stalked the pace out wide and drew off in the stretch to win by more than three lengths. He has remained in good form since.

His latest start was an allowance optional claiming victory over course and distance and I see no reason why he can't go well again, especially with jockey Miguel Angel Vasquez having plenty of options from the gates.

Doug O'Neill's is a very promising daughter of Congrats and I think she has been overlooked a little in the Sweet Life Stakes at Santa Anita.

There's some lovely fillies in this 6½f turf contest with Frankie Dettori's mount Manhattan Jungle likely to go off favourite, but Satin Doll represents value at double-figure odds.

She was a winner on her debut at Del Mar last July and has notched form figures of 4532 from four starts since, with three of those being in stakes company.

I very much doubt we have seen the best of her yet and she should go well for a trainer who is looking for his first win in this race.

