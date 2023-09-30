Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Ghostwriter 1.50 Newmarket

Promising colt who is two from two; made all at Ascot (7f, good to firm) for latest win, clocking a good time in the process; likely to stay 1m; clear top on Topspeed figures and looks very appealing.

Soprano 2.25 Newmarket

Beaten by the subsequent Group 1 Moyglare winner in the 7f Group 3 Sweet Solera on the July Course and over that trip she needs to settle better; would probably have won the Group 3 Dick Poole at Salisbury on her return to 6f had she not completely fluffed the start (in new tongue-tie); provided that doesn't become a habit, she remains a high-class prospect.

Task Force 3.00 Newmarket

Promising colt who has justified favouritism in both runs (6f, good); did it easily at Salisbury, then followed up in Listed grade at Ripon where a solid yardstick was two places behind him and helps to give the form a strong look; has Group 1 potential judged on pedigree; appealing.

Bopedro 3.40 Newmarket

His form has been mixed this year but the Newmarket tracks have brought out the best in him, with wins here (1m, good to soft; April) and on the July course (1m, good to firm; last month); caught the eye at Leopardstown (7.3f, good) three weeks ago when denied a clear run and one to consider.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Sign up here. Bet £10 and get £30. Credited as 3 x £10 bets. 18+. Play safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding virtual markets). Further terms apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.