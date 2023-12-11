Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Dunnet Head 13:50 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Iain Jardine Chandlers Bay 14:05 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King Duyfken 15:20 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb) Tnr: N W Alexander Urban Sprawl 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dunnet Head 1.50 Ayr

Course bumper winner (2m, good to soft) who built upon the promise of his first two hurdle starts when winning on handicap debut at Carlisle (2m1f, soft) last month; there's stamina in his pedigree and this unexposed 5yo is open to further improvement now up in trip.

Chandlers Bay 2.05 Lingfield

Took a heavy late fall on hurdle debut last October but he didn't seem any the worse on soft ground next time before rattling home from well off the pace in a Plumpton maiden in February (2m, good); some good performances have come out of that race since; interesting handicap newcomer.

Duyfken 3.20 Ayr

Off the mark at Perth in April (2m, good to soft); third in what has proved to be a strong race for the grade at Kelso on reappearance (2m, soft; winner fine third next time, second has won twice since) and should be all the better for that run; contender.

Urban Sprawl 7.30 Chelmsford

Threatening to win on AW, having proved very consistent (form figures 332432) since switched to this sphere; clear second at Wolverhampton (8.5f) last week and holds leading claims off same mark turned out before he's reassessed.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

