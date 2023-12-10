Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Post Rider (6.00 Chelmsford)
Showed plenty over 7f here on her debut and can go one better down in trip for Paul and Oliver Cole.
Mark Brown

Post Rider18:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Handicappers' nap

Duyfken (3.20 Ayr)
The Nick Alexander-trained four-year-old improved his RPR with each run last season and continued his progress when a good third at Kelso on his reappearance. Should be hard to beat with that run under his belt.
Steve Mason

Duyfken15:20 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb)Tnr: N W Alexander

The Punt nap

Royal Athena (1.05 Lingfield)
The James Owen-trained three-year-old has made significant progress since joining the yard in the autumn and recorded a career-best at Fakenham last time out.
Liam Headd 

Royal Athena13:05 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Lilly Pinchin Tnr: James Owen

Speed figures

Heaven Smart (3.35 Lingfield)
Finished an encouraging third on his seasonal return over course and distance recently and can gain a belated first success.
Dave Edwards

Heaven Smart15:35 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

West Country nap

Sforza Castle (3.35 Lingfield)
Has been given a break since underperforming at Worcester. Unexposed and should improve for the switch to chasing and should relish conditions.
James Stevens

Sforza Castle15:35 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

Dark horse

Battleofbaltimore (5.30 Chelmsford)
Awkwardly away and keen throughout last time over course and distance and did well to finish as close as he did. Needs to settle better in first-time cheekpieces, but claims if more tractable this time around.
Tom Gibbings

Battleofbaltimore17:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 10 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 19:02, 10 December 2023

