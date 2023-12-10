Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Post Rider (6.00 Chelmsford)
Showed plenty over 7f here on her debut and can go one better down in trip for Paul and Oliver Cole.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Duyfken (3.20 Ayr)
The Nick Alexander-trained four-year-old improved his RPR with each run last season and continued his progress when a good third at Kelso on his reappearance. Should be hard to beat with that run under his belt.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Royal Athena (1.05 Lingfield)
The James Owen-trained three-year-old has made significant progress since joining the yard in the autumn and recorded a career-best at Fakenham last time out.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Heaven Smart (3.35 Lingfield)
Finished an encouraging third on his seasonal return over course and distance recently and can gain a belated first success.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Sforza Castle (3.35 Lingfield)
Has been given a break since underperforming at Worcester. Unexposed and should improve for the switch to chasing and should relish conditions.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Battleofbaltimore (5.30 Chelmsford)
Awkwardly away and keen throughout last time over course and distance and did well to finish as close as he did. Needs to settle better in first-time cheekpieces, but claims if more tractable this time around.
Tom Gibbings
