Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Pedro Valentino 3.00 Lingfield

50,000gns half-brother to three winners at up to a mile; ran green on his Nottingham debut last October and he found plenty of improvement when landing the odds at Wolverhampton (6f, all-weather; subsequently gelded) the following month; that was a narrow success but he's open to more progress now upped in trip on his handicap debut and needs a close look for an in-form yard.

Arthur's Realm 4.05 Lingfield

On long losing run but his last win was off 1lb higher at Chelmsford (1m, Polytrack) and he ran really well when a close third of 18 in the Spring Mile at Doncaster on his recent return; now drops back into a Class 4 event and has leading claims back on AW.

Golden Maverick 5.40 Musselburgh

Won five times on the Flat from a mile-1m2f for Ian Williams last year; has taken time to click as a hurdler, but off the mark in a modest race at Haydock last time (1m7f, soft); not badly treated on handicap debut and could well play a part.

Cuban Cigar 6.40 Musselburgh

Narrow winner of this 12 months ago when 10lb lower but he's made further progress this term, including another course win; latest run wasn't his best but his previous third in a strong race here gives him a good chance.

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Musselburgh on Friday

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Musselburgh on Friday evening

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.