Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Exeter and Pontefract on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

2.15 Exeter

Emphatic winner last time and looks open to further improvement

3.00 Pontefract

Looks well capable of defying a penalty for last week's Nottingham success

3.45 Exeter

Progressive sort whose latest piece of form has been franked

5.05 Pontefract

Last-time-out scorer who remains unexposed over 1m

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.