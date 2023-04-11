Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Exeter and Pontefract on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .

Gyenyame 2.15 Exeter
Emphatic winner last time and looks open to further improvement

Coquelicot 3.00 Pontefract
Looks well capable of defying a penalty for last week's Nottingham success

Ballydisco 3.45 Exeter
Progressive sort whose latest piece of form has been franked

Agonyclite  5.05 Pontefract
Last-time-out scorer who remains unexposed over 1m

Read these next:

'She is some way ahead of her mark' - our Tuesday man's four selections  

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets  

Sky Bet Grand National betting offer: get £20 in free bets for the festival  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 11 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 11 April 2023
icon
more inSpotlight Lucky 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inSpotlight Lucky 15