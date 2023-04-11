Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Exeter and Pontefract on Tuesday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon. . .
Gyenyame 2.15 Exeter
Emphatic winner last time and looks open to further improvement
Coquelicot 3.00 Pontefract
Looks well capable of defying a penalty for last week's Nottingham success
Ballydisco 3.45 Exeter
Progressive sort whose latest piece of form has been franked
Agonyclite 5.05 Pontefract
Last-time-out scorer who remains unexposed over 1m
