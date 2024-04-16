Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Dream Composer 1.50 Newmarket

Won this 12 months ago off 1lb higher (on good to soft) and added two further wins, including one on good; ran as though the race over 6f would bring him on at Doncaster three weeks ago and 5f has always been his best trip; easy to see him going well.

Break The Bank 2.20 Newmarket

Ran three times on turf last August/September and, having been gelded, showed improved form for a cosy win on handicap/AW debut at Kempton (1m) three weeks ago; his quality pedigree suggests he should be just as effective on grass and an 8lb rise may not prevent a follow-up victory.

Bopedro 2.55 Newmarket

Below best the last twice on first two AW starts but the return to turf could be a plus and he has an excellent record on the two Newmarket courses, winning this last year (good to soft) and finishing fourth in the Cambridgeshire (1m1f, good to firm) last September; could play a leading role.

Brunel Nation 4.40 Newmarket

Ordinary form in his first four starts, but improved plenty when easily winning a Chelmsford handicap (6f, AW) last time (third has won twice since); 9lb higher and has to prove himself back on turf, but something has clicked and the return to this trip shouldn't be an issue on breeding; respected with yard still in cracking form.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.