Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Giulietta (1.52 Ffos Las)

Could not pass a determined Annie Day after travelling well for a long way on last month's seasonal/handicap debut at Warwick (2m3f, soft) but pulled nicely clear of the others and remains lightly raced; needs to be taken very seriously.

Him Malaya (2.45 Wincanton)

Built upon his previous promise when winning under Olive Nicholls over C&D (soft) last month; did it with something to spare and this unexposed 4yo could take a 5lb rise in his stride.

Grain D'Oudairies (2.52 Ffos Las)

Looked unlucky not to make a winning seasonal/handicap debut at Carlisle (2m1f, soft) in October but dug deep to gain compensation at Uttoxeter (2m, heavy) last month; only 1lb higher here and still has significant scope for further improvement; major player.

Bohemian Breeze (8.30 Southwell)

Improving; triple winner at up to 1m4f, including on Tapeta at Wolverhampton latest, when he raced prominently in producing a career best to win comfortably; up 2lb; big player.

