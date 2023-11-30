Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Hi Riko 1.10 Lingfield

Finished much closer going handicapping on last two starts, tongue-tie added when he was beaten a head in seven-runner race at Uttoxeter (2m4f, heavy) on latest, under 7lb claimer; 4lb rise does not help but he's a leading candidate in this line-up.

Ip Up 2.10 Musselburgh

Ex-French 5yo who was a good third at Ayr (2m, good to soft) on November 4 on second start for this yard before easily winning in a small field at Fakenham (2m, good to soft) last Tuesday; a 7lb penalty may not stop her if she repeats that latest form.

Templier 3.30 Lingfield

10yo who won two in a row in March (2m1f/2m, soft/heavy) and was back on the scoresheet on last Tuesday's reappearance at Fakenham (2m, good to soft); carries a 7lb penalty here but could play a leading role once more, especially with new partner Bradley Roberts proving good value for his 5lb claim.

Noble Savage 3.45 Taunton

First past the post off 1lb higher at Wincanton (2m5f, good; demoted to second) in March; remains a maiden but his comeback at Hereford was a good effort over a trip of 2m that's short of his best.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

