Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

So Sleepy 2.10 Lingfield

C&D winner on 2yo debut; horribly out of sorts on her next six starts but the drop into 0-55 company and return to this C&D saw her bounce back to form with a close third here last week; due to be 2lb higher from the weekend and she's greatly respected.

Moveit Like Minnie 3.35 Warwick

Two-time hurdles winner (around 2m4f) in 2022/23 and not disgraced when seventh in 2m5f Kempton handicap in May; he has won off a break and slipped to a handy-looking mark so rates a player for yard among the winners.

Solar Aclaim 3.57 Salisbury

Promising debut in C&D novice event (good to soft) last month, briefly waiting for room before coming with a strong run against the inside rail under hands and heels to lead in the final half-furlong; bare form can be marked up; useful prospect who could well follow up.

Thomas Equinas 6.00 Chelmsford

Three course wins this year, beating Monaadhil into second twice in a week in August (7f and 1m); below par at Southwell four weeks ago but the return to this track could see him resume his progress.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

