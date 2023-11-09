Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Brentford Hope 12.05 Newbury

Had some very good form on the Flat and after winning his first two hurdles for this yard (in a new tongue-tie), he came up short when a beaten favourite on handicap debut in the Swinton (good); won't mind returning to softer ground and should be well treated.

Tom Creen 2.10 Sedgefield

Dual course-and-distance winner who resumed from six months off with a stylish success in 2m5f handicap here 18 days ago; up 6lb but he looks to have more to offer so another bold showing is on the cards.

Hunter Legend 2.35 Ludlow

Half-brother to stable's smart chaser Cepage; 0-4 over hurdles but his second to a next-time-out winner at Ffos Las (2m4f, soft) in May was a good effort and he ought to have more to offer over fences.

Base Note 7.30 Chelmsford

Produced a sparking turn of foot to win a 1m4f handicap at Lingfield in January (1m4f), his fourth AW success; better form when second at Newcastle on Good Friday and could still have more to come on AW; conceding weight all round but could well be up to the task.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Read this next:

'He can certainly cash in on this mark' - Paul Kealy has three Thursday selections

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.