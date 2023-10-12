Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Frankendael 2.10 Ayr

Won a soft-ground novice for Tim Easterby and he returned to form to win on his stable debut at Beverley (1m2f, heavy) three weeks ago; this lightly raced 4yo had something to spare and a 5lb rise could prove lenient.

Post No Bills 2.15 Exeter

Pretty busy in handicap chases this April-September, including with three wins (2m2f, 2m5f and 2m1f) on good ground; 2022 hurdles form was not of that order but excellent chance if the chase form were repeated.

Blue Flame 5.00 Chelmsford

Finally discovering some form for this yard and he went close over course and distance last week, giving best to one who is forging a reputation as a course specialist; 1lb lower (4lb well in) and he's a strong contender.

Aviewofthestars 5.20 Worcester

Well beaten for Sheila Lewis; made a winning start for new connections when coming from the back to win by four lengths in 12-runner handicap at Plumpton (2m4f, good) 18 days ago; that was pretty smooth, so she's of major interest despite 5lb rise and the shorter trip.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

