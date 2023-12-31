Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Dayman 12.24 Lingfield

Two 7f AW wins for David Loughnane last year; eye-catching effort at Kempton 18 days ago, held up out the back (raced freely) and poorly positioned before finishing with a flourish; up 2lb for that but this is weaker and he's still well treated on last year's form; major player.

Base Note 1.54 Lingfield

Classy performer on AW; turned in a career-best effort when winning a 1m2f handicap at Chelmsford last month (after seven months off) and ran at least as well when third in a 1m4f Listed event at Kempton 18 days ago; should make another bold bid and he boasts the highest BHA rating in the field.

Tilsworth Only Ta 2.54 Lingfield

Had been showing steady improvement prior to sealing his first AW win at the 18th attempt at Chelmsford (6f, Polytrack; raced prominently) by a comfortable margin latest; up 6lb for that but if could repeat that effort he'd remain a big player.

Maharajas Express 3.24 Lingfield

Back to form for this yard, finishing second over 6f here before being produced late to win a 5f handicap at Wolverhampton 12 days ago; that effort was backed up by the Topspeed figure and a 3lb rise looks manageable; draw not optimal but he still has potential at this trip.

Read these next:

'He will be well suited by going back hurdling' - Graeme Rodway with three Sunday selections

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.