Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Operation Manna 12.40 Sandown

Seven-year-old who has won five of his nine races; probably acts on heavy; ridden by Cameron Iles when coming home 13 lengths clear at Sandown (2m4f, soft) four weeks ago and when easily following up off the same mark in four-runner race at Lingfield (2m3f, good to soft) nine days later; 9lb higher this time but worth a second crack at 2m7f (not beaten by the trip when he tried it in February) and remains of major interest.

Ballybeen 1.02 Chepstow

Usually knocks about in lower-grade company but ran well when placed at Stratford (2m6f, soft) last month, after a break, and is now back on same mark as when clear second to revitalised subsequent winner over course and distance (good to soft) in April; effective on soft/heavy ground and has good 7lb claimer Dylan Johnston enlisted; may well be the answer.

Moroder 2.05 Aintree

Pulled up on reappearance at Wincanton (bled from the nose) but he has a poor record when fresh and can be expected to leave that run well behind; fine second behind the well-handicapped Kitty's Light in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown (3m4f, good to soft) in April and he's also effective on soft going; this course should suit his prominent style; interesting contender.

Bashers Reflection 3.15 Aintree

Last season concluded with two wins (2m4f, soft/good) and he improved upon his reappearance third at Wincanton to win at Wetherby (2m3f, heavy) three weeks ago; travelled well last time and appeared to idle in front, and a 7lb rise could underestimate his dominance; strong claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

