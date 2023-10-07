Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Fresh 3.35 Ascot

Has plenty of good 6f/7f form at Ascot, including a close fifth in this year's Wokingham; met some traffic issues in Curragh handicap (6f) last time before finishing nicely; attractively treated off current mark, which is below 100 for first time since winning the 2022 International over C&D; did not have the ideal track position in the last two runnings of this race (still managed to finish third in 2021) but holds major claims if this third attempt pans out better.

Mr Freedom 4.35 Fontwell

Ran well in two competitive handicaps in the spring and landed a hat-trick on the Flat this summer; tackles some serious rivals on his first attempt at this trip but good ground is ideal and he may yet have more to offer.

Speriamo 5.00 Newmarket

Won a C&D nursery last October and returned to form when making all here on the July course (1m, good to firm) this August; another good run when third over 1m here (good) a fortnight ago and she shaped that day as though she might benefit from this drop back in trip; could make a bold bid.

Ventura Express 5.35 Redcar

Easy winner of a small-field event at Pontefract in May; several good runs since and this drop back in grade is in his favour; one to be interested in for a stable that won this race in 2018 and 2021.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply . 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.