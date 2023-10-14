Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Tropical Island 1.15 York

Soft-ground debut winner who bounced back from Goodwood fifth (5f, soft) when short-headed by Government Call in Ripon novice (6f, good to soft) in August; improved form when comfortably winning C&D nursery (good) last month and she wasn't fully extended; respected.

Ancient Wisdom 1.25 Newmarket

2,000,000euros yearling; all runs at 7f; won his first two (Haydock/Newmarket) without any fuss and the form of his Listed third at Ascot, in which he still looked a work in progress, is seriously hot with five of the first six home subsequently first or second in grades from Listed level to Group 1; strong contender for a yard that's won this four times since 2017.

Pendleton 2.25 York

Returning from nearly 12 months off when winning comfortably at Thirsk six weeks ago, clearly revitalised for a switch to the Julie Camacho yard; even after a 5lb rise he's well treated on the pick of his form for Michael Dods and his record at York is very solid; all turf wins on good or soft ground; could be the answer.

The Shunter 2.40 Newmarket

Prolific spell over jumps culminated in 2021 Cheltenham Festival win; no joy in that sphere since and now a 10yo but he made up his ground too late when fourth of 20 at Naas (2m, heavy) last November and his 1m4f run this August was encouraging; missed last month's Irish Cesarewitch due to coughing but today's race can play to his strengths and he's in with a big shout.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

