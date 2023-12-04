Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Scene One 13:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Lucy Wadham Written Broadcast 17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (5lb) Tnr: Ollie Pears Dame Sarra 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Ed Dunlop Ultramarine 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: David Evans

Scene One 1.15 Plumpton

Handicapper left the mark untouched after winning a maiden hurdle at Warwick (2m3f, good) on his final run last season and he looked well treated when making a stylish chasing debut at Fakenham (2m5f, good to soft; 6-4f), despite his rider putting up 2lb overweight; hard to ignore his claims off 3lb higher here.

Written Broadcast 5.00 Wolverhampton

Ran respectably under Brandon Wilkie here last month, taking Wolverhampton form figures to 2112; holds solid claims off same mark.

Dame Sarra 6.30 Wolverhampton

Has done well since the summer, winning a 0-50 classified event here (1m4f) in July and looking well suited by the step up in trip when successful at Chelmsford (1m6f, Polytrack) last month; up 4lb, but she looks to have more to offer as a stayer; high on list.

Ultramarine 7.30 Wolverhampton

Finally got it right at the 21st attempt at Chelmsford (6f, Polytrack) 13 days ago, having suggested he had a race in him when running with credit over this C&D in his two previous starts; 4lb higher, but he may be able to kick on now that he has broken his duck; respected.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

