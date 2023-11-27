Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Breaking Cover 1.05 Ludlow

Runner-up in an Irish point and he's shown promise in his three runs under rules, including a clear second in a novice hurdle at Taunton (2m, good to soft) on his recent return after another break; looks interesting now switched to a handicap and he's bred to be better than this opening mark.

Justshortofabubble 1.40 Ludlow

Improved his chase record to 3-11 when scoring at Taunton (2m7f, good to soft) 11 days ago and that was his third win since August; up 7lb but he still looks on a workable mark and has form figures of 21232141 under Ben Jones; respected.

Destroytheevidence 2.00 Kempton

Raced mainly on good ground; took well to first-time cheekpieces in 2m5f novice contest here five weeks ago and is now 2-4 over hurdles; mark is unchanged despite winning that race by 15l; open to further improvement and commands respect on handicap debut.

Thelasthighking 3.05 Kempton

Clear second off 5lb lower in a similar event here (2m2f, good; jumped right at last two fences) five weeks ago, taking chase form figures to 42112; acts on good to soft; may well improve further, especially if keeping straighter; strongly respected.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Sign up here. New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.