Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Point Of Honour 6.10 Musselburgh
Holds solid claims in his bid to win this race for the second year running

Swiss Star 6.20 Newmarket
Looks the type to progress further and do well in handicaps

Only Spoofing 8.20 Musselburgh
Sound record over course and distance includes a success in this contest last year

Watermelon Sugar 8.35 Bath
Interesting off a handy mark returned to forecast slower ground

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 4 August 2023Last updated 11:00, 4 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips