Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Point Of Honour 6.10 Musselburgh

Holds solid claims in his bid to win this race for the second year running

Swiss Star 6.20 Newmarket

Looks the type to progress further and do well in handicaps

Only Spoofing 8.20 Musselburgh

Sound record over course and distance includes a success in this contest last year

Watermelon Sugar 8.35 Bath

Interesting off a handy mark returned to forecast slower ground

