Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Point Of Honour 6.10 Musselburgh
Holds solid claims in his bid to win this race for the second year running
Swiss Star 6.20 Newmarket
Looks the type to progress further and do well in handicaps
Only Spoofing 8.20 Musselburgh
Sound record over course and distance includes a success in this contest last year
Watermelon Sugar 8.35 Bath
Interesting off a handy mark returned to forecast slower ground
