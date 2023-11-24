Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lazy Sunday 2.50 Chepstow

Three chase wins over shorter in February and March and the horse that beat her in her bid for a four-timer is now rated 21lb higher; shaped well on her return to action at Ffos Las 12 days ago, only tiring after the last fence, and she's a strong contender.

Shanty Alley 3.00 Catterick

Patchy profile but last season started well with two seconds (3m/3m2f) and it ended with another at Uttoxeter, which was a good run over 2m5f; solid chance off this mark if anywhere near his best.

Scamallach Liath 3.45 Ascot

Runner-up in both handicap hurdles for Oliver Sherwood, the latest behind a progressive rival here in April (2m7f, good to soft; first-time cheekpieces, now discarded); retains potential off this 3lb higher mark having moved with former trainer to Harry Derham.

Khabib 7.45 Southwell

Losing run up to 14, but his record over C&D reads 1223 and is now 3lb below his last winning mark; drops into a 0-75 for the first time since winning at Newcastle in March of last year and looks an interesting candidate.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

