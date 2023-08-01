Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on day two of Glorious Goodwood

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Breege 2.25 Goodwood

Very good second in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and can go one better

Big Evs 3.00 Goodwood

Clearcut winner of the Windsor Castle on second start and looks a very promising 5f colt

Queen Regent 4.45 Goodwood

Turf debutante whose latest AW performance was brimful of promise and who should progress further

Classic 5.20 Goodwood

Comes here on the back of a useful win and his trainer has a good record in this race

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

