Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at York on day three of the Ebor festival

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Balance Play 1.50 York

Creditable third at Epsom (1m2f, good to firm) on handicap debut, before making all at Chester (1m2f, good to soft) and asserting final 1f at Glorious Goodwood (1m3f, good to soft); 1m4f looks manageable and 7lb rise may be too, given he was comfortably on top for both wins; steadily progressive.

Giavellotto 2.25 York

Progressive last term and emerged on top by half a length in the 1m6f Yorkshire Cup here (good to firm) this May, when Broome was third and Quickthorn fourth; not seen again until the Goodwood Cup (2m, good to soft) where he was never dangerous, like all Quickthorn's pursuers, but involved in the very tight finish for second and showed enough to suggest he stays 2m; while peak form does not match some of these, he's less exposed in the Cup races and could be in the shake-up.

Jehangeer 3.00 York

Brother to connections' Hello Youmzain who was a 2yo 6f Group 2 winner before developing into a Group 1 performer; has duly shown solid promise in 6f maidens on good ground at Ayr, recording a neck success latest; form has substance and his trainer knows what it takes to win the Gimcrack having landed the prize four times; interesting contender.

Highfield Princess 3.35 York

Her commanding win in this race last year (good to firm) was the middle leg of a Group 1 hat-trick and she's continued to show excellent form this year, including twice at Royal Ascot when second in the King's Stand (5f, good; carried left by Bradsell) and third in the Jubilee (6f, good to firm; drawn on wrong side); back to winning ways when dominant in the Group 2 King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and has rock-solid claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

