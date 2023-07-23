Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Stratford and Newton Abbot on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Saxon Queen 2.52 Stratford

Lightly raced mare who has returned from an absence in good order and is the most likely runner to find improvement

Jack The Farmer 3.35 Newton Abbot

Took a while to get off the mark over hurdles but he looked in good heart when winning at Worcester and can defy an 8lb rise

Romanor 3.22 Stratford

Has been running well lately and this race should be run to suit

Sassified 4.35 Newton Abbot

Fair Flat-racer who won with quite a bit up his sleeve here last month and has scope for better over hurdles

