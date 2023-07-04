Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Stratford and Ffos Las on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Nasee 7.40 Stratford

Respectable efforts in 2m3f handicaps at Punchestown the last twice and this is a better trip for him.

Line Of Descent 8.10 Stratford

Shooting up the weights but he's right in the groove and jumped particularly well en route to his 12l verdict at Southwell last time.

Intricacy 8.30 Ffos Las

An unexposed 3yo whose Sandown effort can be marked up a tad, he holds appealing claims back up slightly in distance off an unchanged mark.

Masterdream 9.00 Ffos Las

0-9 on Flat but has three wins as a hurdler and ran creditably on the Flat last time. May take advantage of this drop in class.

