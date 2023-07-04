Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Stratford and Ffos Las on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Nasee 7.40 Stratford
Respectable efforts in 2m3f handicaps at Punchestown the last twice and this is a better trip for him.

Line Of Descent 8.10 Stratford
Shooting up the weights but he's right in the groove and jumped particularly well en route to his 12l verdict at Southwell last time.

Intricacy 8.30 Ffos Las
An unexposed 3yo whose Sandown effort can be marked up a tad, he holds appealing claims back up slightly in distance off an unchanged mark.

Masterdream 9.00 Ffos Las
0-9 on Flat but has three wins as a hurdler and ran creditably on the Flat last time. May take advantage of this drop in class.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 4 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 4 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips