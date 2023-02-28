Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Tuesday evening
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Sun Festival 6.00 Southwell
Has had excuses of late and much of his AW form last year would give him good claims
Tropez Power 7.00 Southwell
Impressed on his debut for new yard here in December and bumped into a well-treated one at Lingfield recently
Giselles Izzy 8.00 Southwell
Reliable type who won over C&D in December and has continued in good form since
Deputise 8.30 Southwell
Has form in better races than this and has a good deal more ability than the average types for this level
Published on 28 February 2023Last updated 11:00, 28 February 2023
