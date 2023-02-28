Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Tuesday evening

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

6.00 Southwell

Has had excuses of late and much of his AW form last year would give him good claims

7.00 Southwell

Impressed on his debut for new yard here in December and bumped into a well-treated one at Lingfield recently

8.00 Southwell

Reliable type who won over C&D in December and has continued in good form since

8.30 Southwell

Has form in better races than this and has a good deal more ability than the average types for this level

