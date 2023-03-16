Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Chelmsford
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Boarhunt 5.40 Southwell
Sprung a surprise on his handicap debut three weeks ago and can follow up
Lilkian 6.00 Chelmsford
Looked unlucky to just get caught at Kempton last time and can return to winning ways
The Tron 8.10 Southwell
Boasts a good record over C&D, comes here in good form and might prove the answer
Alafdhal 8.30 Chelmsford
Won four times over 6f here late last year and ran well when a close third over 5f at Lingfield last time
Published on 16 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 16 March 2023
